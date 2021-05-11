Princess Beatrice shares unseen look inside whimsical home with Edoardo The royal is believed to be living at St James's Palace

Princess Beatrice has shared a new look inside her stunning home with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which is believed to be at St James's Palace.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's wedding dress inspired by mum Sarah Ferguson?

The Queen's granddaughter, who is patron of the Oscar’s Book Prize, was one of four judges who selected the 2021 prize winner, which was The Littlest Yak by Lu Fraser and illustrator Kate Hindle. She joined Lorraine Kelly, Angellica Bell, and animator and illustrator Axel Scheffler for a virtual appearance from home.

What was particularly noticeable was Beatrice and Edoardo's choice of interiors. In the background, a window seat could be seen topped with a pale blue seat cushion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares a peek inside home as she announces book prize winner

Two more scatter cushions in pastel stripes and patterns were placed on top, perfectly matching the panelled wall. Long white curtains covered in a blue and red tree print added the finishing touches – which happened to coordinate with the royal's outfit!

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's surprising London flat cost revealed

READ: Meghan Markle's new boho cushion just went on our must-have list

Beatrice has only provided a few peeks inside her home, but it appears as though each room follows a different colour scheme.

The couple are believed to be living at St James's Palace

Back in April 2020, Beatrice filmed a video message that unveiled plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair.

Meanwhile, another virtual appearance with her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, showed one room is decorated with burnt orange walls. It has a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo.

Beatrice previously filmed inside a burnt orange room

She has also inadvertently shared a look at what appears to be a bedroom, filming in front of fitted grey wardrobes with matching grey cupboards and spotlights.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were previously staying with Edoardo's mother, Nikki Shale, at her £1.5million country house near Chipping Norton during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie once lived at the St James's Palace alongside Beatrice, while it is still home to Princess Anne's official London residence.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first rented home is a staycation idyll

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.