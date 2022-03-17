This Morning's Alison Hammond's unconventional home life revealed The 47-year-old opened up about her family life with Holly Willoughby

Alison Hammond often reveals glimpses into her Birmingham home on social media, revealing everything from her stylish kitchen to her garden makeover.

But one lesser-known detail about the 47-year-old's home life is her unconventional living situation, which she admits has left people wondering "how does that all work?"

Alison invited her best friend Jason and his pet dog Bobby to move in with her and her teenage son Aiden in November, and while it is not a setup that would work for everyone, the TV star told her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby that she "absolutely loves" it.

Speaking on Holly's Wylde Moon podcast, By the Light of the Moon, Alison said: "My family life is so like, if you look at it from the outside you'll be like 'how does that all work?' I live with my gay best friend Jason, I've got Jason's dog called Bobby, there is my son and me, and it is such a great family and we work so well together."

Alison continued: "Jason's there helping me with Aiden, Aiden is there helping Jason, the dog, helping me. It is just such a good little unit and I absolutely love my home life situation. I cook for my boys and home life I am winning!"

Alison Hammond lives in Birmingham with her son Aiden and friend Jason

The mum-of-one first opened up about her new house guests during a discussion about keeping pets safe on Bonfire Night on This Morning in November, as she told Dermot O'Leary: "I've got a friend who's now living with me, and they've got a dog."

Dermot interjected to ask: "Is it a special friend?" To which Alison replied that although her new housemate is a special friend, they aren't in a relationship.

Alison has continued to live in Birmingham despite her successful TV career that sees her primarily working in London, and she has previously said that she would "never leave" her hometown.

