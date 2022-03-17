What we're buying from eBay's garden furniture range before it sells out (because it will!)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for outdoor furniture for your garden has become a bit of a sport – you don’t want to peak too early and buy a garden furniture set that you’ll later regret, but leave shopping for your garden furniture too late and you’ll have a summer sans egg chairs, firepits or rattan garden furniture because the minute there’s a sniff of sunshine, they sell out - and quick. We’re giving you a heads up that it’s time to get browsing garden furniture at eBay, stat. As well as the eBay garden furniture sets including everything from big name brands to cheap garden tables and chairs but the thing we love most is that it’s all delivered to your door. Thank you postie.

To save you scrolling, we’ve picked our favourite eBay garden furniture to overhaul your garden ahead of summer, from swinging outdoor seats to garden heaters, outdoor bean bags plus plenty of little garden essentials to help spruce it up.

Cox & Cox Indoor Outdoor Beanbag, £189.99

This chaise lounge inspired beanbag was made for lounging. Designed to hug and cradle you as you chill, it has special polybead filling for comfort and breathable vents to keep you cool.

Cox & Cox Egg Chair, £219.99

The egg chair possibly 2021's most popular garden item - shops couldn't keep them in stock! If you didn't buy one last year, don't miss ot on this swinging egg chair from Cox & Cox.

Built using durable materials made to look like flat rattan with a black lacquered finish, this hanging chair is big enough to snuggle up with a book and a cuppa indoor or outdoor, this stylish chair includes a soft and fluffy grey tie-on headrest and seat cushions which are durable and removable, so can be washed too.

2-seater Macrame Hanging Chair, £69.99

This cream macrame rope hanging chair includes removable and washable covers, and a sturdy design to seat two people - plus, it's a 70s vibe we're here for for summer.

Cox & Cox Turin Acacia Wood Garden/Outdoor Lounge Set, £744.99

Cox & Cox’s outdoor garden set was made for al fresco parties or family garden get togethers. Made from weatherproof faux wicker, it includes a coffee table, sofa and two chairs with cosy cushions too.

Outsunny Round Firepit Heater, £51.99

This outdoor firepit heater is cast from a metal frame with safety mesh cover to keep you toasty on those summer evenings.

Outsunny Square Firepit, £79.99

Or if a square firepit is more your style, this 76cm firepit can be used as a grill too.

Cox & Cox Outdoor Dining Set, £409.99

Simple and classic, this dining set was made for a country garden - or any city dwellers who want to recreate that countrycore style. Made from acacia wood, it features a slatted design and comes with a large rectangular bench (dimensions: H 75 x W 177 x D 102 cm) and two benches. Handily, the benches fit easily under the table for easy storage.

Swoon Outdoor Bench, £209.30

We’re very much here for Swoon’s mid-century style garden bench, made from smooth wood and with black metal legs for that industrial-chic look.

