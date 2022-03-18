Rylan Clark unveils most surprising portrait at megamansion amid split – it's so regal The One Show host lives in Essex

Rylan Clark unveiled a huge portrait of himself on Friday – and it's so regal. The One Show host shared an image to his Instagram feed and stories, and his fans were delighted.

The amazing painting shows Rylan in regal military dress with his signature black quiff slicked back and a smoldering look on his face. "KNEW I was royal," the former X Factor star captioned the snap. Showing how obsessed they were with the statement artwork, Rylan's fans left a slew of comments under the photo. "Glorious, get it on your wall pronto xx," instructed one, and: "Ha this is ace!" added another. A third simply wrote: "King Rylan!"

The image has a chunky gold frame around it, adding to the grandeur. While it was propped up against one of his dining room chairs, it is yet to be revealed where the painting will live permanently.

The star revealed a huge new portrait to his Instagram following

Rylan's vast entranceway would be an ideal place for the art to hang, given the fact that it's already so grand. Or perhaps, Rylan's private bedroom will be a preferred spot for the special framed image.

The talent behind the artwork is Joel Wade of @joelwadeportraits and the artist also shared a social post of the amazing piece.

"Thanks to @rylan for commissioning his portrait, looking regal! If you wanna look Regal like Rylan then head to my etsy store in my bio!" wrote Joel.

The star's mansion is pretty epic

Rylan lives alone at his Essex mansion after he and husband Dan Neal split. On Through the Keyhole, the star explained: "My best move was definitely buying my house just around the corner from my mum. It was a bungalow with a loft that we've converted into a five-bed Essex palais."

The property even has its own diary room chair from Big Brother and a giant indoor swimming pool. So impressive!

