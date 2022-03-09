Rylan Clark welcomes new addition to his home after split - and fans are shocked The One Show host left his fans reeling

Rylan Clark split from his husband Dan Neal in 2021, and now The One Show host has welcomed three new additions to his modern mansion – and you won't believe it!

GALLERY: Rylan Clark-Neal's luxury mansion is house goals

The former X Factor star has bought three pet jellyfish to have in a tank in the entranceway of his huge home. On International Women's Day, Rylan shared a clip of the beautiful creatures, writing: "Introducing…. Beyoncé, Kelly & Michelle." He didn't actually explain to his Instagram fans that the jellyfish were in fact in his home, but co-star Alex Jones actually revealed all live on air back in February.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark candidly speaks out about tough break up

The One Show shared a clip from a previous episode, where Alex said: "This one ordered jellyfish." Rylan replied: "Yes, I've got a couple of Jellyfish coming on Monday, just to have in the entrance hall. I've had the tank for two weeks to adjust the water. I'm on my own now! I bought three of them. They are moon jellyfish."

Rylan showed off his three new Jellyfish on Tuesday

Fans were taken aback by the revelation. "Can't wait to see the pics of the jellyfish," wrote one. "This really made me laugh. Please show us the jellyfish, Rylan. How do you tell the difference between the three of them?"

This is a very lavish feature for Rylan's entranceway, but it won't look out of place in his pad as it is absolutely stunning.

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal's wedding with husband Dan was almost ruined

WOW: Rylan Clark-Neal looks completely unrecognisable in throwback photo

Rylan's glamorous home has been showcased online

Rylan posed for photos to celebrate his 33rd birthday, showing his immaculate staircase. It features beige floors and walls and has gorgeous black accessories, such as the entrance hall mirror and several console tables.

Separate from the main house, Rylan also has a jaw-dropping swimming pool which he has been making use of with friends and family in recent months.

The Big Brother star has a modern pad

The pool room has a unique arched roof and plenty of light floods the space thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. It's the perfect place for a morning dip!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.