Rylan Clark-Neal's six Christmas trees will be epic – here's the photo to prove it

The Christmas season is officially approaching, and Rylan Clark-Neal is already getting preparations underway at his stunning home.

The One Show host, 33, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he plans to go all out for the festive season with not just one or two Christmas trees, but a whopping six trees across his property. Rylan shared a look at the first one which he put up in his grand hallway over the weekend.

Positioned at the bottom of his modern staircase, the tree had been decorated with white lights, gold baubles and butterfly ornaments which perfectly complemented the beige floor tiles and walls and the black mirror and console tables.

He captioned the photo: "Don't judge I've done one," before posting another angle of the tree and adding: "1 down...5 to go."

The One Show star showed off one of his six Christmas trees

This comes shortly after he transformed the entrance hall for his 33rd birthday celebrations in October. The presenter covered his black bannister with black, gold and white balloons creating a mini archway in his hallway.

In his Stories, Rylan shared several more photos and videos of his birthday shenanigans, giving a glimpse at his monochrome kitchen, which features a black table with matching velvet chairs, a white large island and black cabinets.

As for his living room, Rylan has several black sofas and large doors that lead onto his garden and swimming pool house.

Rylan celebrated his 33rd birthday at home

The Big Brother star appears to still be living in Essex in the property he used to share with his husband Dan Neal. Rylan confirmed they had split in June after almost six years of marriage and released a statement reading: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

