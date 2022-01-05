Rylan Clark unveils rare peek at incredible garden with outdoor bar and party area The Strictly - It Takes Two host lives in Essex following his split from husband Dan Neal

Rylan Clark has made fans green with envy after sharing another glimpse at his enormous garden. The Strictly – It Takes Two host showcased the impressive outdoor space in a series of Instagram Stories to reveal it was snowing on Tuesday, and it's perfect for entertaining when winter is over.

The sprawling space features a large terrace and patio area with a black table at the centre, along with another seating area next to the lawn.

A patio heater ensures Rylan and his guests can keep warm all year round, while there is also a barbecue and umbrellas for summer entertaining. Meanwhile, there appears to be another covered seating area further down the garden.

"It's snowing," Rylan captioned the Instagram Stories shared with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, before sharing another photo showing sunset behind the trees and gardens that line his outdoor space.

Rylan Clark has a huge garden at his Essex home

Rylan's garden has previously been compared to the Love Island villa, thanks to the huge entertaining space and coloured lights he has outside, including multi-coloured spotlights along the fence and strips that light up the white patio walls in a neon pink hue.

Elsewhere, the TV star is also believed to have an indoor swimming pool where his friends were pictured having fun during his 33rd birthday bash in October, and the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013.

The space is ideal for entertaining

Rylan recently showcased the grand entrance to his home in another Instagram post, after enlisting celebrity florists Early Hours Ltd to create a Christmas display that hung above his front door. The BBC Radio 2 host has a black glossy front door with frosted glass panels on both sides, and large black candle lanterns positioned in front.

Rylan previously showed the entrance to his home before Christmas

Rylan and his former husband Dan Neal renovated the property from a bungalow into an Instagram-worthy home, but the X Factor star now lives there alone after the former couple sadly called it quits after six years of marriage.

