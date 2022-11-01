Strictly It Takes Two host Rylan Clark's house boasts an epic indoor pool – photos The Radio 2 host even has his very own Big Brother Diary Room

With an incredible swimming pool, Kardashian-worthy glam room and even his very own Big Brother diary room, Rylan Clark's Essex home is just as fabulous as you would expect.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two star lives alone in the converted bungalow following his split from husband Dan Neal, but he has close family nearby in the form of his Linda, who stars alongside Rylan on Celebrity Gogglebox from the comfort of his luxurious living room. Keep reading to see more of Rylan's jaw-dropping home…

Rylan Clark's entrance

The presenter revealed his impressive front door over Christmas. The It Takes Two star has a porch area with black pillars which he decorated with white fairy lights, foliage and metallic pink, brown and silver baubles.

Inside, there is a large hall where Rylan posed for photos to celebrate his 33rd birthday. His staircase was fully decorated with black, gold and white balloons – perfectly complementing the beige floors and walls and the black accessories, such as the entrance hall mirror and several console tables.

Rylan Clark's living room

The star has a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa, with an electric fireplace integrated into the wall below. Rylan has stuck to a grey colour palette, but has metallic accents including three silver animal models on the floor, to add a luxurious finishing touch.

The open-plan space also has a velvet sofa with cream and grey cushions.

Rylan Clark's living room and kitchen

The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open-plan, with dark Italian concrete cabinets and the white Milano Contour island unit from Wren Kitchens. Rylan has hung three pendant lights above the island, and has integrated appliances and wine fridges in the pristinely-styled space.

GALLERY: See more beautiful celebrity kitchens

Rylan's fridge/freezer sits at the centre of the kitchen, and is surrounded by two wine fridges and integrated ovens.

RELATED: 8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark's dressing room

He shared a look in his very own glam room after receiving this House of Sparkle glittery furniture. "I said no more glitter but couldn't help myself," he said of the dressing table, chest of drawers and mirror, which also have a polished glittery finish.

The room has tiled flooring and a matching coffee table from the same range at the centre. Rylan has two black sofas topped with purple cushions, and a vase of flowers and plant on display.

PHOTOS: 23 show-stopping celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms

Rylan Clark's swimming pool

Rylan has large doors that lead to his garden and swimming pool house. He shared a photo of several of his friends enjoying a dip in his pool on his birthday.

MORE: Rylan Clark's neon garden could be the Love Island villa in stunning sunrise photo

Rylan Clark's utility room

While having a night in doing chores, Rylan shared a photograph of his utility space, revealing a very swanky double-height washer-dryer. Fans were impressed with his appliance, with one enquiring: "What is that machine...? Looks fab!" and another admitting: "I'm so jealous."

Rylan Clark's Big Brother chair

Rylan has the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013, and in 2020 he appeared on This Morning live from that very chair inside his home!

In October last year, Rylan revealed he had been doing some "upcycling" during lockdown, unveiling his totally transformed Diary Room chair, complete with eye-catching gold cushion.

MORE: The sad reason why Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum aren't taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.