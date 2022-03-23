6 surprising items the Queen sells at royal residences: From dish soap to dog cologne You can add a regal touch to your home with these unexpected treats

She may have staff on hand to take care of her every need, but the Queen reportedly enjoys washing up on occasion, so much so that she now has her very own brand of dish soap to do it with.

The 'natural dish wash' is among the newest additions to the Queen’s homeware collection that is available for sale at her royal residences, and isn’t the only purchase that allows royal fans to experience how the monarchy lives. Here are a few of the more unexpected items…

Washing Up Liquid

Bottles of 'natural dish wash' are among the newest additions to the Sandringham shop. Selling at £14.99 apiece, the 500ml bottles feature the Royal Sandringham Estate logo and read: "Inspired by a shared passion for protecting our environment, we have collaborated with Norfolk Natural Living, to create our dish wash just 10 miles from the estate, using the finest botanical ingredients."

Buckingham Palace metal straws

Buckingham Palace branded metal straws are available from the Royal Collection Shop

The royals are very focused on sustainability, so they even sell their own branded metal reusable straws at the Royal Household shops, which come in a red Buckingham Palace drawstring bag that is "perfect to take on picnics or pop into lunchboxes".

Platinum Jubilee Hand Sanitiser

Platinum Jubilee hand sanitiser has been released for 2022

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal household has also released its own Platinum Jubilee branded hand sanitiser mini bottles – a must-have for any royal fans planning to brave the crowds at the upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

Dog Cologne and shampoo

The Queen’s Sandringham estate has also collaborated with Norfolk Natural Living to create a dog cologne and shampoo scented like 'coastal walks'. The £9.99 fragrance is designed to help your pet "get rid of any unwanted odours and keep them smelling fresh" and is made from witch hazel and a blend of essential oils.

The shampoo is also available as part of a £45 Sandringham Happy Hound gift box available to order online, which also includes an embroidered tweed bone dog toy, and game bone treats made with venison from the Sandringham Estate. No doubt they're a popular treat among Her Majesty's beloved pet dogs.

Gin

Buckingham Palace Gin uses botanicals from the royal residence's garden

Sandringham Celebration Gin and Buckingham Palace Gin are both available to buy online and are blended using botanicals grown at each royal residence. The perfect tipples to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee!

Salted Caramel Sauce

Salted Caramel Sauce is available for £5.99

The Queen is known to have a sweet tooth, which may explain why Buckingham Palace has its own Salted Caramel Sauce designed to "enrobe your Christmas pudding". Priced at £5.99, it’s a budget-friendly way to get a taste of how the royals eat.

Buckingham Palace Soap

The Buckingham Palace soaps make a great gift

Buckingham Palace is the inspiration behind a trio of luxury soaps available at the Royal Household Collection shops with each scent created to "represent the deep and rich history and experiences felt when visiting The Palace''. The £30 gift box would make a great last minute Mother’s Day gift!

