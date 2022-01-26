Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan divide opinion over new addition to their home The couple invited fans to help them choose some fittings for their home

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have caused a debate among their fans as they try to choose some of the final touches for their new home.

The couple, whose dream home in Essex is currently undergoing construction, revealed they are choosing the gate for the end of their driveway and invited fans to help them decide.

WATCH: Mark Wright shows the stunning views from his new home

Sharing a shortlist of five different gate styles on their home Instagram account, @wrightyhome, they wrote: "Honestly, can’t thank you enough for all your input so far. The majority vote has literally been the one we go for every time so we will continue to take your advice so If you don’t mind we will ask you on this.

"It’s a tough one this one as you may think 'it’s only gates' but it’s the first thing you see. We want to go black so what style do you think out of these? 1,2,3,4, or 5."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan asked fans to vote for their new gate

The styles varied from a curved black metal gate that offered glimpses of the property, to a black wooden gate that kept it more hidden. They divided opinion among the couple’s followers, with over 10,000 comments to vote.

"3, 4 or 5 - you’ll appreciate that extra bit of privacy," one commented, while another disagreed: "I love 1." A third wrote: "2 or 4 to match the theme of your beautiful home."

Mark previously revealed a look at his home bar

Mark and Michelle have been keeping their fans updated with progress throughout the construction of their home, and on Thursday he revealed that they’d had their own bar fitted, where he enjoyed a pint with the builders to celebrate his birthday.

The former TOWIE star also revealed the incredible country views from their new living room in a video filmed at sunrise.

"The main view from the main room in the house. The sun is rising beautifully this morning, look at that. We'll never get bored of this," he said, before spanning the camera around to show the workmen with wheelbarrows in the garden.

