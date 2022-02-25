Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan debut shower just for dogs at epic mansion The couple's new home is seriously impressive

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's dream home is really coming together now, and they've just unveiled an epic shower – just for their dogs!

Mark reposted a video from a company that is supplying the tiles for the special shower. @solihul_tiling_specialists wrote: "Getting set up for this shower tomorrow over at @WrightHome. We don't let you down do we."

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan spoil their dogs with a pet shower

Clearly tilers to the stars, the company's previous Instagram Story was a picture taken at Pickle Cottage, Stacey Solomon's house, where they've been tiling her bathrooms.

It's no surprise that Mark and Michelle would want a pamper feature for their pooches as they dote on their doggies so much.

They aren't the only celebs keen to give their pets a taste of luxury as Lady Gaga's French bulldog, Miss Asia, also leads an A-list lifestyle and sleeps on a bespoke bed featuring a crown on the headboard and a Versace pillow and blanket worth £1,900.

Mrs Hinch's former home had a separate bedroom for her beloved dog Henry and she is planning to create another room for the pooch at their new property, Hinch Farm.

Lady Gaga's dog is treated to a life of luxury too

Michelle and Mark have been keen to show off other fancy elements of their new home including the space that will become home to their jaw-dropping swimming pool.

The renders show that eventually there will be a hotel-worthy sunken pool with large patio space around the perimeter. On the designs there are multiple cabanas and sun loungers lining the area and there are even loungers in the water!

The couple are set to move in this year!

There will also be a spa inside their bathroom and a private bar at their Essex pad – perfect for the new home party!

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home back in 2020 and it looks like this year the time will finally come for the couple to move in.

