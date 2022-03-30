Victoria Beckham's surprising £317k former home with husband David and son Brooklyn The couple now have a £31million mansion in London

Victoria Beckham and her husband David may divide their time between a £31million London home, a Cotswolds retreat and a Miami penthouse, but they haven't always lived in such lavish homes.

PHOTOS: The Spice Girls' epic homes revealed: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and more

Prior to investing in their incredible real estate portfolio the couple lived in a two-bedroom flat in Cheshire with their eldest son Brooklyn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham's stunning property portfolio revealed

The retired footballer and Spice Girls singer bought the home in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, for £317,000 in 1998. But it's not just your average two-bed flat in the city, as the photos show, Oakwood House is an impressive property with a red brick exterior and large bay windows, set within green communal gardens.

Inside, Victoria supposedly decorated the family home herself using items from both Europe and America. While VB is said to have chosen a Harrods kitchen and a bold zebra print living room, a former listing of the property on Rightmove in 2015 shows very chic interiors – of course, it's possible these have changed since the Beckhams owned the flat.

Victoria Beckham lived in a flat in Oakwood House, Alderley Edge

The kitchen had wooden cupboards and dark work surfaces with an island unit surrounded by tall stools.

SEE: 30 unreal celebrity kitchens: Victoria Beckham, Nigella Lawson, Carol Vorderman, more

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's £2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons

The drawing room was used as an open-plan living and dining room decorated with cream walls, cream carpets and matching curtains that hang either side of the large windows. A glass dining table and a crystal chandelier add glamorous touches.

The couple bought this converted barn in 2001

The master bedroom had an en suite and dressing room, while there was also a separate bedroom and large bathroom, perhaps used for Victoria and David's guests.

The Beckhams welcomed baby Brooklyn in March 1999 before getting married in July of the same year. In 2002, they sold the top-floor flat and bought their first home together in the same area.

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's new plans for country home revealed

Offering a lot more space for their growing family, their next house was a five-bedroom converted barn known as Hollinshead House in Alderley Edge.

The fashion designer and footballer purchased the Grade-II listed house in 2001 for £1.25million, but reportedly invested £200,000 on renovations to create their dream home. They lived there with Brooklyn and Romeo until 2005.

When it went up for sale in 2012, the listing shared a look at the rustic interiors. Features included a 35ft long indoor swimming pool with exposed brick walls and high vaulted ceilings, and a living room with large French patio doors leading out onto the gardens, spanning half an acre of land.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.