Victoria and David Beckham's new plans for country home revealed The couple want to develop their Cotswolds home

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have been steadily making improvements to their Cotswolds family home, and their latest plans for the country abode include a machinery shed and an office.

The converted barn, which is believed to be worth £6million, already boasts incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and a sauna, but the Beckhams supposedly want an area to store their gardening and farming tools, too.

According to the MailOnline, the plans, which were submitted to West Oxfordshire District Council in May, state: "It will serve as a machinery store for tractors, lawn mowers and other machinery required to manage the garden and grounds, including the adjacent fields which the owners have leased from Great Tew Estate."

Meanwhile, the building will also serve as another office space for Victoria and David. In order to tie in with the rest of the house, it will be built with the same materials.

These include: "Waney edged, horizontal weatherboard cladding to the walls, a plain clay tiled roof, timber doors and Crittall style metal windows.

"The timber post and beam frame will be supported on staddle stones in local ironstone."

The couple want to add an outbuilding to their Cotswolds home

The garden has been a particular focus for the former England footballer and fashion designer, with the couple even enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond.

Victoria revealed just how massive their impressive grounds are with a recent photograph of her daughter Harper. The nine-year-old posed on a rustic wooden swing in a dress and trainers, with wild grass, daffodils and trees behind her.

Victoria and David share their home with their four children

Inside, it is decorated with stunning interiors that the family have shown off on social media – both during big family events such as Brooklyn's 21st birthday and the coronavirus lockdown. Log-burning fires, exposed brick and wood-panelled walls are in keeping with the period property.

David and Victoria – who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – also own a £31million mansion in London and a Miami apartment where they spent the Christmas holidays.

