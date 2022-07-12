Victoria Beckham was left 'scared' to leave home after terrifying ordeal The Beckhams live in London

Victoria Beckham has admitted she felt "scared to go out" after a stalker harassed her husband David Beckham over a period of five years.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's personal trainer gives insight into close bond with couple

Sharon Bell, who is charged for harassment, appeared virtually in Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday and both Victoria and her husband David submitted statements about the traumatic ordeal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckham's bedroom has the best view

Sharon sent letters to the couple's London home and even turned up there only to get turned away by security.

"I felt like the language in the letter was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening towards me and my family and this worried me,' David's statement read.

The couple live in an affluent area of London

Adding: "I felt helpless and angry that there was nothing I could do."

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's enduring love story in photos

Victoria explained: "Due to the volume of attention [we get], we are rarely informed of the nature of communications from fans." Prosecutor Arizuna Asante added: "She is now scared to go out and it has made things harder for her."

The Beckhams have a huge London mansion, which was the property targeted by the stalker, but they also have other grand residences, including a Cotswolds retreat and a luxury Miami apartment.

It's not the only trouble the family have had at their £31million home, as a masked burglar snuck into their property in March.

The Beckhams have recently been the victims of a break in

According to The Sun, the break-in occurred on a Tuesday evening but wasn't discovered until Wednesday morning, when David and Victoria's 17-year-old son Cruz returned home from a night out and spotted broken glass and an upturned bedroom.

Fortunately, the burglar appears to have only managed to raid one bedroom, taking designer clothes, accessories and electric goods, leaving the family "shaken up" but not hurt.

The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016 on their family mansion. Inside, their six-bedroom family property boasts its own gym and wine cellar as well as separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.