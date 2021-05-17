Victoria and David Beckham's £2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons The Beckhams bought the property in 2001

Victoria and David Beckham have owned several properties over the years, including a converted barn where they lived with their oldest children Brooklyn and Romeo, before Cruz and Harper were born.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds estate is straight out of a fairytale

Known as Hollinshead House in Alderley Edge, the five-bedroom property had a very rustic charm with beams and exposed brick.

The Beckhams purchased the Grade-II listed house in 2001 for £1.25million, but reportedly invested £200,000 on renovations to create their dream home. Victoria and David moved out in 2005 when their kids were aged six and three.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Victoria And David Beckham's Stunning Homes

When it went up for sale for £2.25million in 2012, photos shared a look inside the property. Take a tour...

Hollinshead House has a 35ft long swimming pool

The Grade II-listed property boasts a 35ft long indoor swimming pool, with exposed brick walls and high vaulted ceilings. The feature is lit up via underwater spotlights.

RELATED: 22 show-stopping celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms

The master bedroom

It has a total of five bedrooms, including an impressive master suite. In keeping with its heritage as a traditional farmhouse, each space has vaulted ceilings with wooden awning and wooden doors, and what would have been Victoria and David's bedroom is decorated with white walls and cream carpets. Furniture includes a wooden bed frame and mirrored bedside tables.

The living room

The main living area has the same muted aesthetic with cream walls and carpets, and three large cream sofas. Mirrored side tables, desk lamps with glass bases and a flatscreen television mounted on the wall offers a modern touch. The room also has large French patio doors, leading out onto the gardens, spanning half an acre of land.

READ: Victoria Beckham's endless Cotswolds garden belongs in a storybook

The home is a converted barn

Hollinshead House comes complete with a fully-equipped gym, a grand spiral staircase and a playroom. As well as an en suite in the master bedroom, there are an additional three family bathrooms.

Before moving into the home, the couple owned a penthouse in the same region of Alderley Edge, reported to have cost them £317,000 in 1998, but Hollinshead House marks the first family house that they purchased as a married couple.

Now, they have an ever-expanding property portfolio, including homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami.

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's London home cost 3x Prince Harry & Meghan's

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.