David Beckham reveals wife Victoria's surprising new addition to $24million Miami home

Victoria Beckham recently revealed that she has been enjoying reading some new books during the family's summer break, and now she's invested in a new purchase so she can keep reading wherever she is – a portable reading light.

David Beckham couldn't resist poking fun at his wife's new purchase in an Instagram post on Thursday, and he gave fans an unprecedented glimpse inside their incredible Miami penthouse in the process.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham showcases incredible Miami dressing room

Sharing a photo of himself relaxing in their living room wearing some sunglasses from his own collection, David joked: "@dbeyewear at golden hour. Just joking that's my wife's new book light."

The photo showed David sitting on a sofa in their luxurious home, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Miami skyline.

David Beckham shared a glimpse inside his Miami living room

The retired footballer then revealed another glimpse inside Victoria's new dressing room as she put her new reading light to the test, writing: "@victoriabeckham BODY. I wasn't really interested in the light, but now you mention it a book with a light on it really? I need one."

David panned the camera around Victoria as she stood in her dressing room reading her book, The Paper Palace. The room has glass-fronted wardrobes wrapped around the walls showcasing the Spice Girls star's neatly-organised clothes, while photos previously posted by Victoria earlier this week revealed that the room also has a large armchair at the centre that would be the perfect spot to sit, relax and read.

Victoria Beckham was using a clip-on book light to read in her dressing room

Victoria's gadget is the ideal buy for bookworms, and similar LED reading lights can be found for less than £10 on Amazon.

9 LED book light, £9.98, Amazon

It comes after Victoria revealed that she had recently finished Matt Haig's books, How to Stop Time and The Midnight Library, and asked for more book recommendations. "What should I read next!?!" she asked her followers.

The Beckhams are currently enjoying some downtime in Miami with their youngest children, Cruz and Harper, as well as visiting son Romeo, who plays football for David's club that is based in the city.

