Stacey Solomon unveils luxurious mermaid-themed bathroom – and fans are obsessed

Weeks after unveiling a dinosaur-inspired bathroom for her youngest son Rex, Stacey Solomon has revealed a themed bathroom all of her own – and it's taken the crown as her new favourite room in her house.

The Loose Women star has created a luxurious mermaid-themed bathroom at the family home, featuring shimmering tiles, gold accents and shell-shaped sinks, and her fans can't get enough.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon showcases her luxurious mermaid-themed bathroom

"Mermaid Bathroom. Done. Here she is… finally! This is where you will find me from now on. I think this may be my favourite room at Pickle Cottage so far," Stacey captioned a room showcasing the space.

"I painted this room black and white when we moved in because we knew it would be a year or so before we could do it properly but it was worth the wait," the mum-of-four added.

Stacey has opted for shimmering tiles and gold hardware

The 32-year-old's Instagram fans and friends agreed, including Mrs Hinch, who commented: "Now that is definitely Ariel in her natural habitat. Absolutely beautiful bathroom bubs. I'm in love!"

"So lovely," wrote Jessica Wright, while another fan agreed: "I think this is my absolute fave bathroom ever."

Shell-shaped sinks add a unique finishing touch

Luckily for anyone hoping to add a touch of shimmer and sparkle to their own bathroom, Stacey revealed exactly where she had bought everything in the post, including gold-framed mirrors from Dunelm that look way more expensive than their £40 price tag. Get the lowdown on how to recreate the look below…

What could be more fitting for a mermaid-themed bathroom than shell-shaped sinks?! The TV star turned to Tee Morris Shells for her bespoke sinks, with prices of around £585 for a medium sink.

White countertop clam shell sink, £585, Etsy

Stacey has hung these high street mirrors above her vanity unit, and they fit the theme perfectly.

Equatorial gold wall mirror, £40, Dunelm

An assortment of vases and handmade plinths add the decorative touches. Get the look with this H&M vase.

Ceramic vase, £12.99, H&M

