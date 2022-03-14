Stacey Solomon calls out 'troll' after comments on new bathroom - watch video The Loose Women star has clapped back

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon unveiled her unusual beige toilet on Instagram on Sunday, but it wasn't the colour one follower had an issue with, it was the fact she chose to admire her new loo instead of spending quality time with her fiancé Joe Swash.

"Terry the troll is not happy I've left Joe to sit and watch sword programmes while I sit and stare at the toilet," Stacey penned on her Instagram Stories. She shared her comment alongside the follower's original message, which read: "You would rather go see your beige toilet than go spend alone time with husband… you got probs Stace."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon responds to a negative comment about her new bathroom

Stacey joked, "Feel free to come over and have as much alone time with Joe as you like, I'll be right here," as she zoomed into her unique loo.

As well as the modern coloured toilet, the presenter's brand-new bathroom has a wall of shimmering hexagon tiles, a gold shower and large marble-effect tiles. It's so chic!

Stacey has gone for a pink haven for her daughter Rose

We're sure Kim Kardashian would be proud of Stacey's beige on beige look as her own $60million family mansion has been designed with new-age cream interiors. Kim's former husband Kanye West worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style.

The rest of Stacey's home isn't as muted though, as she has a room decorated entirely in pink for baby Rose and the star has gone bold with an aqua pastel kitchen!

The star has a lovely pastel kitchen

Her Wren Kitchen cabinets steal the show, but her traditional beams are also a gorgeous feature and she has added a personalised shelf above the sink which reads: "Pickle Cottage."

Stacey and Joe share their Tudor-style home, reportedly worth £1.2million, with baby Rose, son Rex and Stacey's children Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

