If you're looking for an easy way to spruce up your garden this summer, then look no further than Amanda Holden for inspiration.

The Britain's Got Talent star has a stunning outdoor space at her Surrey home, but she revealed how she is making it even greener – and it's so simple.

"Getting my garden ready for this not so sunny weekend we have coming up," Amanda joked as she posed for a photo next to a beautiful plant wall bursting with greenery.

"If you don't want to stare at a blank space when you look out your kitchen window, this faux living wall is a fantastic way to reinvent your outdoor area!" she continued, revealing it is from her collection with Bundleberry.

We've tracked down the beautiful garden decorations at QVC and they cost £57 and have numerous five-star reviews – but they're not available until June.

Bundleberry living wall, £57, QVC

The four single-sided wall panels are covered with faux grass, orchid, leaf and fern detail, making for a very realistic garden display. Can you think of a better way to spruce up your outdoor space ready for BBQs with your friends and family?

Luckily, Amanda's own garden at her family home is also surrounded by natural greenery.

Previous pictures have shown off the Heart Radio star's incredible hot tub, which is positioned on a decked terrace alongside blooming blossom trees and a large spherical stone sculpture.

Amanda's Surrey home has a beautiful garden with a palm tree and a hot tub

Back in February, Amanda unveiled the space in full after planting a palm tree in memory of war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 on 2 February 2021. She had it installed into a flower bed, while the terrace space also features a large fire pit with a glass frame.

Amanda owns two homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds along with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine.

