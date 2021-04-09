Amanda Holden's epic garden is the dream for summer The Britain's Got Talent judge has the best outdoor space

Amanda Holden owns two stunning homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds along with her husband Chris Hughes, and her garden at the former is every family's dream.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has shared several photos and videos from the space since the pandemic began, and two new snaps have unveiled even more.

Amanda took to Instagram with the pictures, firstly showing off her incredible hot tub, which is positioned on a decked terrace alongside blooming blossom trees and a large spherical stone sculpture.

As Amanda showed off her new swimsuit from Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly's fashion label Naia Beach, she captioned it: "Thanks to my gorgeous friend @tessdaly for making me feel like I'm on holiday in her new Clio @naia_beach swimsuit."

Of course, Amanda looked stunning, but we're sure we're not the only ones who were left envious of her private hot tub.

Second and more recently, Amanda shared another photo that revealed more of the terrace area. It is designed with grey wooden panels and a wraparound seat that separate the space from more gorgeous trees.

This time, Amanda captioned the photo with a simple series of pink flowers.

Back in February, Amanda unveiled the space in full after planting a tree in memory of war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 on 2 February 2021.

It showed that the terrace space also features a large fire pit with a glass frame, while the hot tub is situated on a raised level at one side, which can be accessed via coordinating grey steps.

Amanda has also furnished the space with two glass candle covers with black frames.

Amanda and her husband Chris share their homes with their two daughters, Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine.

