The Queen's home set for big reveal on anniversary of Prince Philip's death The monarch lives at Windsor Castle

Her Majesty the Queen will mark the year anniversary since her husband Prince Philip's death on 9 April, and that very same day the doors to the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle will be open once again.

PHOTOS: The Queen's majestic home Windsor Castle holds heartfelt memories – inside

The Royal Collection Trust stated that the room at her residence will be ready for visitors from that Saturday, revealing that careful preparations were taking place ahead of the big reveal. The RCT shared a video of the monarch's giant chandeliers being polished ahead of welcoming visitors in a little over a week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Her Majesty's home looks magical in new video

The beautiful clips of the spectacular light fittings being cleaned and pulled back up to the ceiling were mesmerising to watch, and the process left fans with lots of questions.

One fan asked: "Have these always been electrical? I cannot imagine cleaning candle wax off of them. Just gorgeous! Prince Albert had an eye for style." Another enquired: "So Fabulous! But how long does it take to raise the chandelier?" A third wondered: "How much does one weigh?"

The Queen lives at Windsor Castle

One fan joked: "I know a couple of brothers from Peckham who'll clean those up lovely for you," referring to the infamous moment that Del Boy and Rodney Trotter tragically dropped a chandelier from the ceiling.

The post read: "Watch as the five large cut-glass chandeliers are given a final check and polish in preparation for the Waterloo Chamber's reopening to visitors at Windsor Castle on Saturday, 9 April following renovation works.

MORE: The Queen shares touching message of thanks after Prince Philip's memorial service

LOOK: The Queen's subtle tribute to Prince Philip in her Windsor Castle living room

"The chandeliers were installed in 1862, using a design approved by Prince Albert shortly before his death. (Please note this film footage of the chandeliers being lowered and raised has been sped up)."

The property has undergone some restoration works ahead of it reopening on the 9 April, one year after Prince Philip's death.

Buckingham Palace is also undergoing renovations

There is also a major renovation programme underway at Buckingham Palace, which will cost the monarchy £369million!

The 10-year project is a mammoth task and aims to replace the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating.

While Buckingham Palace has served as Her Majesty's official residence for most of her reign, since the coronavirus pandemic began the monarch has stayed predominately at Windsor Castle. Her late husband Prince Philip even spent his final days at the castle in 2021.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.