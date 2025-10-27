Inside Frogmore Cottage and its five luxury bedrooms where Prince Andrew has 'requested to relocate'

While Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, packed up their belongings and left a life at Frogmore Cottage behind for the rolling hills of Montecito, California, in 2020, the residence is reportedly being sought after by Prince Andrew following news he may have to give up his current home at Royal Lodge.

According to The Sun, the King's brother, 65, is said to have requested to relocate to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate as talks with Buckingham Palace officials continue following his controversial friendship with paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein. HELLO! understands that Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage - where his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has reportedly requested to move - were an option offered to the royals several months ago

Originally home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they were newlyweds, the famous couple first moved into the home in 2019 after it was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their marriage in 2018.

A fresh start

Despite being in the royal family since the 19th century, on arrival, Harry and Meghan got to work making the historic Grade-II listed building feel like home. Situated in Windsor Great Park, the house originally had 10 bedrooms; however, following the £2.4 million renovations carried out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the number of bedrooms was halved to five.

The cottage has a beautiful cooking space

The cottage saw the arrival of both the Sussex children, Archie Harrison, 6, and Lilibet Diana, 4, before they moved to America to start their new life. The inside of the famous cottage was debuted on the couple's Netflix series, with the country-style kitchen and its massive marble tops gaining particular attention for its aesthetic decor. It reportedly features five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery.

Stunning interiors

© Photo: Netflix Bathroom Through both the documentary series and personal pictures shared on the couple's individual social media accounts, fans caught a glimpse inside the cottage that could soon welcome a new lodger. Snapshots of the bathrooms were seen via adorable pictures of Archie taking a bath in a huge roll-top bathtub. It had vintage-style taps, and tiles boasting ornate details could be seen adorning the walls.



© Netflix Kitchen In the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, a number of personal photographs were used, including photographs of themselves inside the property's amazing kitchen.



© Netflix A photo of the Sussexes having a smooch allowed fans to observe the stunning country-style interiors, including a marble-topped kitchen island with built-in cupboards and pendant lights hanging overhead. There were open shelves with hanging saucepans and cosy touches added to the cooking space, including plants, flowers and artwork.



© Photo: Instagram Living room Harry and Meghan shared the property with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, for a short time while they were in the US. Whilst staying at the cottage, Eugenie uploaded pictures of the home's stunning living room as she shared updates on her son, whom she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

She jazzed up the place whilst in residence and added pops of colour through bold cushions and throws with intricate patterns and designs.



Leafy green, sprawling exteriors

Perhaps just as beautiful as the inside of the house is the outside. Frogmore's garden was shown many times in the Netflix series and through pictures, and is always kept in an immaculate state, full of flowers and trees to protect the royals' privacy. The space also features a sweet wooden arbour seat, and a visitor to one of Frogmore estate's rare open days told HELLO! that they had a special tribute to one of their family members in the garden, in the form of a dog statue.

© Netflix Harry's garden featured in his Netflix documentary

The cottage itself boasts stunning views as it sits in front of a large lake and the Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where Harry and Meghan formerly hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

Writing in his memoir, Spare, Harry described how the couple felt about living at the property. "Meg and I moved our office into Buckingham Palace. We also moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," he said. "We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."

What is the history behind Frogmore Cottage?

The cottage sits across from Frogmore House and its iconic lake

A home with a grand history, the cottage was first built in 1860 and is located on the same estate where the Frogmore Mausoleums and the Royal Burial Ground sit as the final resting places of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, and Edward VIII. Before it became known for being the residence of Harry and Meghan, the home was a retreat for Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of King George III.