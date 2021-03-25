Nadia Sawalha fans swoon over regal addition to family home Loose Women star Nadia lives with her husband Mark Adderley and their children

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha lives with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee – and when Mark recently unveiled a multicoloured throne on his Instagram, fans were obsessed!

SEE: Nadia Sawalha's family home is so beautiful - take a tour

Nadia's husband uploaded a photograph of their cockapoo dog Toffee sat proudly on a vibrant, rainbow-coloured throne – and as well as lots of attention for their adorable pet, the comments section was flooded with love for the very zany chair which is covered in fabric emblazoned with images of toy dolls.

One fan wrote: "Such a beautiful chair" and another added: "Great pic, love the throne." A third penned: "Beautiful Toffee, beautiful chair."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha transforms her kitchen oven and the result is incredible

Mark captioned the snap: "We know who's in charge in this household… here's HRH TOFFEE on @lisamejuto's throne!!!"

Lisa, who is a make-up artist to the stars and avid furniture fan, seems to be the creative who upholstered this zany piece for the family.

The family now have a throne in their home

The couple often show off lots of their family home online, via their respective Instagram feeds as well as their joint YouTube channel.

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha wows fans with grey hair

READ: Why Nadia Sawalha isn't expecting a wedding invite from Stacey Solomon

The quirky interiors continue upstairs where they have a room filled with books and comic book memorabilia. It has floor-to-ceiling shelving lining the walls, and a desk in front of the bay window topped with even more collectors' items.

Nadia and Mark often film from their house

Earlier this year, Nadia's walk-in wardrobe got a huge makeover, and she unveiled a space that the Kardashians would be proud of.

The room has been totally transformed from what it looked like before – and now with brand-new fitted wardrobes, it looks like it belongs in a million-dollar mansion.

RELATED: See inside the Loose Women panellists' houses

Loose Women star Nadia had a wardrobe makeover

Nadia has utilised the whole space by having fitted cupboards along one of the walls with plenty of hanging space and drawers - and underneath the bay window she has chosen to have a dressing table fitted, creating the perfect place to sit and get ready. Perhaps the throne will find a home here!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.