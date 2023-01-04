Inside Carol McGiffin's sun-soaked French home with husband Mark Cassidy

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin is back in the studio but normally she resides in the South of France with her husband Mark Cassidy – and her home is seriously idyllic.

Her house has been shown off via her Instagram feed and various virtual appearances. Take a look around her stunning pad…

WATCH: Fellow LW star Jane Moore shares living situation amid shock break-up

Loading the player...

Carol McGiffin's garden

On a gloriously sunny day, Carol stood in a picture-perfect garden, which could be the outside space at her own home. The lawned garden features many plant pots filled with gorgeous flowers and there are hedges around the perimeter. In the distance, the mountainous landscape can be observed.

WOW: Carol McGiffin shares rare loved-up beach photos with husband Mark on wedding anniversary

Carol McGiffin's house view

The presenter's home has stunning views and one day Carol showed off exactly what she sees from one of her windows when she snapped a photograph of a plant on the windowsill. As well as the gorgeous blue skies, the star has lots of greenery in view.

Carol McGiffin's bedroom

Carol frequently shows off her Scandi-chic bedroom on Instagram as she poses for mirror selfies. The room features tiled floors, cream walls and a cream leather bed. On the floor, Carol has two rugs: one with a cream and navy paisley pattern, and another plain cream. The bed is dressed with white sheets and a fluffy cream throw, and she has a black and white abstract painting hanging on the wall, matching the black frame of her mirror.

Carol McGiffin's living room

The living room is extremely chic with a large cream sofa featuring a patterned bolster pillow and there are many photographs and prints dotted around the space. The wooden door and sideboard keep the space traditional, while the artworks add a modern touch.

GALLERY: Loose Women stars' stylish homes: Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, more

Carol McGiffin's home office

One day, Carol hosted Loose Women from her home office, revealing her private workspace. Her black bookcase is brimming with books and there is a large glass cabinet in the corner for more storage. The room also has a wooden desk, red patterned rug and wooden flooring.

LOOK: 12 celebrity homes offices you'll want to work in

On another appearance, the star opted for a different angle, showing off more of the room. She also has an air conditioning unit, large vintage-style chair and a wooden framed photograph on the wall.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.