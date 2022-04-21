Julianne Hough shares peek inside palatial new home

Julianne Hough has temporarily waved goodbye to her sunny LA home after moving to New York City for her role in Broadway play POTUS.

The actress shared a glimpse inside her new home this week, and while it could do with some furnishing, there's no denying she has an abundance of space – a rarity in Manhattan real estate. Posting a photo of herself sitting on the floor, Julianne acknowledged that her abode needs some personal touches as she revealed she has "one coffee mug" and "no furniture".

In the image, the Rock of Ages star can be seen leaning close to a lit fireplace while resting her arm on a mushroom-shaped ottoman.

The space appears to be open plan and features dark wooden floors, gray walls, and built-in cabinets.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "NYC living - first night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute! This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter.

Julianne has temporarily relocated to NYC

"The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full!"

Julianne may have some more time to plan out her décor now that she has been forced to miss some of her POTUS shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Julianne wrote: "Hi everyone, I'm really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID."

Julianne is living in a new home in Manhattan

Despite revealing that she is "feeling okay", Julianne admitted that she will be quarantining in her New York City apartment for the foreseeable future. "I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows."

She concluded: "Out of an abundance of caution, I'll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can't wait for everyone to see our incredible show! Julianne xoxo."

