Dancing with the Stars champion Julianne Hough took to Instagram stories to show off her festive efforts – and her gigantic Christmas tree looks like it could be on display in Bloomingdale's.

The massive tree towered high above her as she posed next to it wearing a festive outfit - a red jumper and chic white jeans.

Julianne Hough stood proudly showcasing her festive display

The tree has been completely covered in an array of mismatched baubles and trimmings including red ribbon, stars, gingerbread houses and, not forgetting, hundreds of fairy lights.

The star looked very pleased with her efforts as she held one hand up to showcase the tree's décor, and behind her fans could catch a glimpse of her beautifully decorated living space. Other Christmas decorations have been displayed around the room, including a garland on the mantle and a red snowflake cushion, to create a cosy, festive atmosphere.

The star's efforts were a lot better than last year!

Julianne made the comparison to last year with a throwback snap of her 2019 tree, which we have to say, pales in comparison. The very skinny tree only had a few baubles on it and there was no glow up from any lights. The look on Julianne's face says it all really!

Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich

Fox News have reported that Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich are not currently living together during the pandemic, with her spending time in Los Angeles while he is in Idaho.

