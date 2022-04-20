Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life.

The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Julianne penned: "Hi everyone, I'm really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID."

Despite revealing that she is "feeling okay", Julianne admitted that she will be quarantining in her New York City apartment for the foreseeable future. "I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows."

She concluded: "Out of an abundance of caution, I'll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can't wait for everyone to see our incredible show! Julianne xoxo."

Julianne shared her health woes on Instagram

Julianne stars in POTUS – described as "a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world" – alongside Lilli Cooper, Lea Delaria, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White, and Vanessa Williams.

The official synopsis reads: "One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble."

Julianne recently moved to NYC

Just hours before her health woes, Julianne revealed that she had moved into a new home in the city, sharing a photo of herself sitting on the floor of her unfurnished apartment.

She wrote: "NYC living - first night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute! This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter.

"The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full!"

