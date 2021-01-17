Julianne Hough shares jaw-dropping video tour of LA home The Dancing With the Stars professional transformed her garage into a workout space

Julianne Hough lives in a gorgeous property in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, and she gave fans a tour inside the stunning space over the weekend.

As she filmed her first live workshop for her fitness brand, KINRGY, the Dancing with the Stars professional shared a glimpse of her bedroom, kitchen and garage – the latter of which she transformed into a gym space.

"I'm excited because today I'm doing my first live immersive workshop with KINRGY," she told fans in her Instagram Stories.

"We are going to do bitesize versions of all of our modalities – KINRGY Connect, KINRGY Carve and of course our signature, KINRGY Method – along with some exercises to help release the old and create the new," Julianne continued.

In the clip, she was wearing a grey strappy top as she sat on what appeared to be her bed, which featured a cream cushioned headboard and white sheets. Her bedroom was not short of natural light, with a huge window taking up the wall behind her marble bedside table.

Julianne later changed into her workout gear ready for the video – a yellow crop top and high-waisted leggings which showcased her abs. With layered gold necklaces, soft makeup and her dark hair styled into loose waves, we just wish we looked that glamorous when we worked out!

The Dancing with the Stars pro has a light and airy bedroom

But it was the house behind her that caught our attention. The open plan kitchen area has blue units, white and grey marble countertops and wooden floorboards that continue into the living area.

Floor-to-ceiling doors offer lots of light and beautiful views onto her garden, making it the perfect spot for Julianne to unwind following her exercise session.

Julianne's home features lots of wall plants

On her way to the garage, the 32-year-old Footloose star passed a giant black picture that featured white writing spelling out tasty foods such as sage, basil, lavender and more herbs.

The white-tiled walls and floorboards of her main house turn into black floors and wooden walls as she entered the garage, which was set up with a camera and a ring light. The room also boasts a selection of hanging plants on one of the cream walls.

