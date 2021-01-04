Julianne Hough shows off her dancer's figure in gorgeous crop top She looks fabulous in activewear!

Julianne Hough is super passionate about working out, and even has her own fitness platform, Kinrgy.

The former Dancing With The Stars pro gave fans a glimpse at her gorgeous activewear wardrobe on Sunday, too, as she prepared to take an online class.

Snapping a selfie in her white crop top and coral gym leggings, she also showed off her gorgeous makeup-free skin as she wrote: "Time for @jasmine.pomaikai class on @kinrgy today... who's with me?"

Julianne looked gorgeous in her activewear

The star has been enjoying a snowy vacation with family and friends over the festive period, and has also shared a number of gorgeous winter outfits with fans.

Rocking a fitted snowsuit

Posting a number of photos with best pal Nina Dobrev, Jules looked gorgeous in a cosy figure-hugging snowsuit with a furry hat, and also wrapped up in a leather jacket and thigh-high boots in another smiling snap.

In December, she also rocked a bright yellow all-in-one as she posed with friend and professional skier Lexi Dupont. "The [red heart] to my [yellow heart]," Julianne captioned the photo of the two of them striking a pose in front of the snowy mountain backdrop.

Spending time with close friend Nina Dobrev

The dancer has been sharing plenty of updates with fans in recent weeks, even showing off a look at her home and her fabulous Christmas decorations.

She also shared a fun cooking video with her brother, Derek Hough, and a sweet snap with her dad on the slopes.

Showing off her Christmas decorations at home

Julianne filed for divorce from her husband of three yers, ice hockey player Brooks Laich, in November, after the couple announced they were separating in May.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they told People at the time.