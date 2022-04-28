Ben Shephard showcases hotel-worthy family home in latest video

We're used to seeing Ben Shephard behind the news desk on Good Morning Britain or hosting the hit-show Tipping Point, but how about in his natural habitat at home?

On Wednesday, the presenter shared a video of himself surprising a member of the public called Nancy who is battling a brain tumour. Ben's Zoom call gave fans a chance to admire his beautiful living space.

The star has an open-plan lounge/diner and he sat at the dining table to speak to 'humble hero' Nancy. Behind Ben is a statement wallpapered wall dressed with a large mirror and there is a vase of flowers in front of it.

In the far corner of the shot, Ben's lounge can be seen with its bright white fireplace surround and blue feature wall. The family's television has been mounted on the wall, making it the perfect place for a movie night. There is also one corner of a blue Chesterfield sofa on display to the right of where the presenter is sitting.

Ben's living room is seriously beautiful

When the space was seen from another angle, in an image uploaded to Instagram, fans could see that the lounge opens out onto the garden via bi-fold doors. The family's farmhouse-style dining table sits on a navy and cream rug and is surrounded by grey fabric chairs.

The rest of Ben's family home, which he shares with his wife Annie and sons Jack and Sam, is just as stunning with incredible interiors throughout.

The family home is stunning

The kitchen is immaculate with pale cupboards, a farmhouse sink and stylish white blinds.

Their magical garden looks like it's worlds away from the city as it's a botanical haven with a sweet summer house and a gin bar!

Ben also has an amazing garden at his London property

Ben joked he had reached "peak middle age" when he showed off his freshly cut lawn on Instagram, sharing a look at the metal bench seating he has on the patio along with a fire pit.

