Tipping Point's Ben Shephard's home with wife Annie has the most epic room

Ben Shephard lives in a stunning home in Richmond with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam.

The Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point host has shared more photos from inside the house than ever before since the pandemic began and the family have been spending their time indoors, and there is one room that has particularly impressed fans: his home gym.

Ben Shephard unveils jaw-dropping home gym

When Ben films virtual workouts with his personal trainer Steve Coleman for Instagram, he inadvertently shows off the incredible space he has to do so.

It looks as though it's situated in a converted garage with exposed brick walls and high ceilings, while equipment includes an assault bike, jump boxes, a climbing wall, calisthenic rings, and a selection of free weights and barbells.

The raised platform where Ben exercises also makes for his own boxing ring, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors on one wall.

Ben captioned his video: "Morning all! So me and @Stevecolemanfitness are going to smash out a #TabataWorkout this morning live here on Instagram. If you fancy joining us – should be a laugh, should be energetic, should be sweaty! Can't promise it'll be synchronized training like this last session we did a few months back."

Ben Shephard also works out in his garden

Ben has also shared several clips from a spin bike he has in the room.

Outside, the family garden makes a great space to work out, too. Ben, Annie and their children have a perfectly preened lawn, as well as a basketball hoop and a football goal as seen in the corner of Ben's photo.

Of course, Ben is no doubt looking forward to the reopening of gyms in England on 12 April, but the convenience of your very own home gym with practically every type of kit we can think of is unrivalled.

