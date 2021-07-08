Ben Shephard returns home after leg surgery – and shares heartfelt photo The Tipping Point star has been given get well soon gifts

Ben Shephard has returned home after being hospitalised for a painful leg injury that resulted in surgery. The Tipping Point star shared a snap on his Instagram Stories that showed one large bunch of colourful pink, purple and yellow flowers displayed in a vase in his lounge, likely a get well soon gift.

"Thanks to @professorgreen @urbanflowerco for these stunning flowers too raising money for CALM," he captioned the snap. On the table next to his flowers were three small indoor plants, an empty green vase and a green leaf plate.

In the background, his bold living room wallpaper could be seen, as well as his white fireplace and grey sofa.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares new update on his leg after horror injury

Previous photos have revealed the open-plan room is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop. It is also flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden.

The flowers weren't the only gift Ben received; he also shared a video of a small tin filled with beautifully decorated biscuits.

The GMB presenter displayed flowers inside his living room

"One of the benefits of being ill is that people send you lovely things like this Biscuiteers First Aid Kit box that has come from my colleagues at work," Ben told his followers. Layers of tissue paper separated a selection of biscuits in the shape of plasters, cream, a thermometer, syrup, flowers and more.

Ben Shephard's open-plan living room

Ben is no doubt delighted to be recovering from his injury in his beautiful Richmond home that he shares with his wife Annie and their two sons, Jack and Sam.

The Good Morning Britain presenter explained: "A few weeks ago you may remember I played in the veterans' cup - my old boys league... Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I've torn the meniscus and I've fractured part of my leg as well.

Ben has been given several gifts following his leg surgery

"I carried on playing for 25 minutes. It turns out I severed all of my nerves which is why I carried on playing."

The TV star continued: "They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

