Holly Willoughby reveals ideal night in at £3million family home – and it's so relatable

Holly Willoughby may be known for her glamorous appearances on-screen on shows including This Morning and Dancing on Ice, but there's nothing she enjoys more than a night in at home.

The 41-year-old lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, Belle, and Chester – and recently revealed that she has found a number of ways to maximise the time she can spend at home with them.

According to a recent interview with Mail Online, Holly's ideal night in was said to involve "Marks & Spencer chicken Kievs, mashed potatoes, pyjamas, slippers and hours of Bridgerton".

Holly also shared the ways she has found to balance work and family time, explaining: "I do everything fast – hair, make-up – and I'll walk off set as soon as filming finishes because nothing will stop me getting home to my kids."

The mum-of-three and her family live in a beautiful home which she occasionally reveals glimpses of on social media and her lifestyle website Wylde Moon. A recent photo shared when Holly was recovering from Covid revealed a peek inside her minimalistic bedroom, which features plain white bedding.

But it is her bathroom that Holly has previously described as her "sanctuary". Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, the Freeze the Fear host explained: "I love my bathroom. It's probably my favourite. It's got a really nice bath and I love having a bath so that's kind of my little sanctuary in there."

Explaining her relaxed approach to interior design, she added: "For me it's about spaces that are comfortable and comforting but that are also really liveable, like you've got to have a sofa where if something gets spilled on it, it's fine, because you can just take the cover off and put it in the wash.

"You've got to be able to enjoy it, I have got three children, I've got to have walls where it’s like 'It’s ok ‘coz I am going to be able to wipe that finger print off’, like I don’t want to be going round going 'don’t touch that!'"

