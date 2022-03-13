Holly Willoughby reveals shock after dog Bailey 'ate' her £380 hoover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby, 41, kicked off her weekend with some spring cleaning, taking to Instagram to share a snap of her glistening Dyson vacuum after giving the parts a deep clean.

Yet things took a turn for the worst for the This Morning presenter, who later revealed her puppy Bailey had eaten her newly cleaned device. "Dyson update… my dog ate my hoover…" wrote Holly on social media, sharing a photo of her pup alongside some very chewed pieces of vacuum.

The Dancing on Ice presenter's post shared a glimpse inside her £3million pristine home in south west London, where she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester.

Immaculate two-tone marbled flooring could be spotted beneath the broken Dyson parts as Bailey sat against an ornate cream dining set - looking suspiciously guilty!

Guilty! Holly's pup Bailey chowed down on her expensive device

Fans were left in stitches after the star shared the snap to Instagram, rushing to the comments to share their love for Bailey's 'innocent' puppy dog eyes.

"NOT GUILTY!!!!! That face says not guilty [laughing emoji]," penned a fan, while another wrote: "Look at her gorgeous face… You can't be mad at her."

Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill simply commented: "NO," as another friend wrote: "OMG [laughing emoji] good way to get out of hoovering!"

Holly spent her Saturday cleaning her Dyson hoover

The glamorous mother-of-three may need to get a new vacuum cleaner, but we're sure that her Golden Retriever has been let off the hook - who could resist that furry face?

If you're wondering which Dyson will be added to her shopping list to replace Bailey's disaster, we're convinced she uses the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Sharing the news of Bailey's arrival on her lifestyle website WYLDE in November, Holly remarked: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything.

"My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."

On how little Bailey has had a positive impact on their life, Holly added: "This little ball of scrumptious energy bounded into our world and immediately made us question why on earth we have waited so long.

"She's been brilliant for getting us all out of the house, going on long walks and playing in the garden."

