Holly Willoughby's bedroom routine confession will divide fans

Holly Willoughby occasionally shares insights into her home life when she makes personal comments on This Morning, and on Tuesday she revealed to the nation that her and her husband Dan Baldwin have a television in their bedroom and then often watch a series before bed.

Having a TV in the private sanctuary of a bedroom is sometimes considered a faux pas and we're sure it will have divided her fans.

The revelation came during an advice segment with Vanessa Feltz about how to put the spark back into your relationship. One caller wanted advice on her marriage after it had gone "stale" and once Vanessa shared her top tips, Holly then opened up with her own advice.

She admitted: "Sometimes we're guilty of getting into bed and putting the tele on and watching a series. The kids are in bed and we're here watching tele, so we maybe we should switch the TV off and talk a bit more."

This candid comment from the presenter inadvertently revealed that Holly has a television in her bedroom – something that not everyone agrees with having.

While we haven't seen her private boudoir on social media, we have seen small peeks into other areas of her gorgeous £3million family home.

Holly's family home is stunning

Holly and Dan live with their children Belle, Harry and Chester, and Holly has shown a glimpse into Chester's adorable room. A picture revealed his "nearest and dearest" – a selection of fluffy rabbit toys. The youngster’s bedroom has been painted green, with all his toys lined up against the wall.

Another highlight is most certainly the light and airy kitchen complete with a swanky marble island that's perfect for dishing up meals on.

The property has been granted controversial expansion plans to add a back and side extension, so the six-room home is set to be even more impressive very soon. We can't wait to see more!

