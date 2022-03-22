Holly Willoughby’s kitchen at £3m home is the epitome of style in new photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby, 41, will return to This Morning on Wednesday after recovering from Covid-19, but on her last day at home on Tuesday, the star was busy baking.

Not only did the presenter show off her banana bread making skills (bravo!) but she also showcased her gorgeous kitchen - and we love it.

The star took a bird's eye snap of her freshly baked loaf placed on her chopping board, alongside a fringed tea towel.

Holly Willoughby showed off her baking skills (and her beautiful kitchen)

The star's unique wooden chopping board with a gold handle caught our eye as it appears to serve as a tray too. Love the look? We've found this similar design on Amazon, and the best news is, it's only £19.99!

Wooden serving board, £19.99, Amazon

As well as the board, Holly's stylish white marble worktops could be seen, in addition to her very cool black and white tiled floor. Her cooking space also features a large kitchen island which is ideal for dishing up her family meals.

Holly appeared to be wearing ripped denim jeans on Tuesday, a rather dressed down look compared to the usual dresses and tailoring she sports when she appears alongside Phillip Schofield on our television screens.

The star has a stunning residence

Fans love having a glimpse into Holly's family home which she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and her children Harry, Chester and Belle.

As well as her pristine kitchen, Holly has a stunning living space with Parquet flooring, a grey modern sofa and a matching grey footstool (which conveniently doubles as a coffee table).

As well as baking, Holly is a keen gardener too

The family benefit from a large garden which is a rarity in London and Holly likes to try her gardening skills out in her outdoor space.

Despite the property already being pretty spectacular, the star is planning on renovating the £3million home now that planning permission has been approved for changes to the structure. Watch this space!

