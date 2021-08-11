Gordon Ramsay's £6million holiday home with daughter Tilly boasts epic views

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana will likely carve out some time at the weekends to watch their daughter Tilly take to the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing.

But their TV may not be the only thing their eyes are glued to – we imagine they also make the most of the breathtaking views when staying at their Cornwall home, which they share with their five children: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, and Oscar.

The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star previously filmed the breathtaking sunrise from his beach house, which overlooks the rugged Cornish coastline. With rolling hills and powdery sand, the scenes would not look out of place in a holiday brochure.

WATCH: Gordon shows off his stunning morning view

As he showed off his premium surroundings to his Instagram followers, the Hell's Kitchen star sang Wake up Boo! by The Boo Radleys.

In the clip, fans were also treated to a glimpse of his £6million renovated mansion, including the eco-friendly living roofs on the top of each of the star's outbuildings.

Gordon's outdoor pool has been drained for the winter

Below the celebrity chef was his perfectly manicured lawn with steps leading down closer to the sea.

The installation of his beloved pool cost over £100,000 but has added significant value to the property.

Gordon taught his son Oscar to swim in this outdoor pool

It is reported that his coastal property would be valued at a whopping £6million after the Ramsays have made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.

Gordon has spent most of the pandemic at his Cornwall retreat, along with Tana and their children. The celebrity chef also has homes in London and Los Angeles.

