Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana reveals exciting garden feature in £6 million Cornish home The celebrity chef has three luxurious properties across the world

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay isn't short on luxury, boasting an impressive transatlantic property portfolio across London, Cornwall and Los Angeles with wife Tana Ramsay

SEE: Gordon and Tana Ramsay's transatlantic property portfolio is insane – photos

The duo are currently enjoying a family staycation by the coast in their Cornish retreat, where Gordon and co spent much of the coronavirus pandemic during the first lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video of lookalike son Oscar

Taking to Instagram to post an adorable photo of two-year-old son Oscar, Tana revealed an exciting new garden feature in the garden of their £6 million Cornish home.

The photograph showed young Oscar beaming as he slid down a metal slide – a thrilling garden feature for the couple's youngest son to enjoy.

Oscar looked like he was having a blast as he slid down the slide

Celebrity friends of the Ramsays rushed to the comments to share their joy after Tana posted the sweet picture. Victoria Beckham, who is a close family friend, wrote: "Beautiful picture!!! We love u all!! Kisses x VB" whilst Jamie Oliver's wife Jools commented: "Cute and so big [heart eye emoji]".

Meanwhile, a fan commented: "Expect the next photo to be Gordon enjoying that slide!"

SEE: 13 stunning celebrity holiday homes that will leave you speechless

MORE: Celebrity chefs' jaw-dropping homes: James Martin, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Kerridge and more

The chef's idyllic home on the coast has been transformed into a megamansion. It is reported that his coastal property increased in value by millions after the Ramsays made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.

Gordon is particularly proud of his glass-front outdoor pool, which looks like a feature from a five-star tropical resort.

Gordon renovated his Cornish home to include an incredible glass-front pool

After being married for over two decades, Gordon and Tana share four other children together. Their eldest is 23-year-old Molly, followed by twins Holly and Jack, 21 and Matilda, otherwise known as Tilly, who is 19.

Father-of-five Gordon shared a sweet clip of Oscar rocking the coolest ponytail during the peak of the pandemic. In the caption, he joked: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.