Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana reveals exciting garden feature in £6 million Cornish home

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana share five children together, including two-year-old Oscar who was spotted enjoying the family's latest garden feature at ther £6million Cornish home
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay isn't short on luxury, boasting an impressive transatlantic property portfolio across London, Cornwall and Los Angeles with wife Tana Ramsay
The duo are currently enjoying a family staycation by the coast in their Cornish retreat, where Gordon and co spent much of the coronavirus pandemic during the first lockdown.
Taking to Instagram to post an adorable photo of two-year-old son Oscar, Tana revealed an exciting new garden feature in the garden of their £6 million Cornish home.
The photograph showed young Oscar beaming as he slid down a metal slide – a thrilling garden feature for the couple's youngest son to enjoy.
Oscar looked like he was having a blast as he slid down the slide
Celebrity friends of the Ramsays rushed to the comments to share their joy after Tana posted the sweet picture. Victoria Beckham, who is a close family friend, wrote: "Beautiful picture!!! We love u all!! Kisses x VB" whilst Jamie Oliver's wife Jools commented: "Cute and so big [heart eye emoji]".
Meanwhile, a fan commented: "Expect the next photo to be Gordon enjoying that slide!"
The chef's idyllic home on the coast has been transformed into a megamansion. It is reported that his coastal property increased in value by millions after the Ramsays made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.
Gordon is particularly proud of his glass-front outdoor pool, which looks like a feature from a five-star tropical resort.
Gordon renovated his Cornish home to include an incredible glass-front pool
After being married for over two decades, Gordon and Tana share four other children together. Their eldest is 23-year-old Molly, followed by twins Holly and Jack, 21 and Matilda, otherwise known as Tilly, who is 19.
Father-of-five Gordon shared a sweet clip of Oscar rocking the coolest ponytail during the peak of the pandemic. In the caption, he joked: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."
