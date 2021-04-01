Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana reveals surprising artwork on display in family home The couple are the parents to five children

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana are the proud parents to five children – and it certainly seems to have influenced their interior style.

In a new video shared by Tana on social media, fans were given a glimpse inside the dining area at their beautiful and spacious Cornwall home, and inadvertently revealed two large Disney prints hanging on the walls.

To the left of a large TV screen can be seen a big cartoon picture of Scrooge McDuck from the show Ducktails, while to the right is a print of Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing a kiss with a neon red love heart light between them.

WATCH: Tana Ramsay shares hilarious behind-the-scenes look at family life

The video itself, meanwhile, showed Gordon and the couple's youngest daughter, 19-year-old Tilly, rehearsing a TikTok dance together. The hilarious behind-the-scenes look captured the celebrity chef trying to learn the routine – much to the frustration of Tilly!

"You're supposed to be coaching me!" he tells her, to which the teen answers: "But I am, but you're not listening!"

Gordon and Tilly have the sweetest father-daughter bond

The clip went down a storm with fans, with one commenting: "These 2 are the funniest together! Love their dad daughter relationship, it's the best."

A second wrote: "I love that he's so scary in Hell's Kitchen but in his own kitchen his daughter calls the shots!" And a third joked: "I feel your pain!"

The celebrity chef and wife Tana share five children together

Just recently, fans got to see Gordon being pranked by Tilly in a hilarious TikTok video. She could be seen squirting water into her dad’s face before quickly cracking an egg on his head. Tilly then ran away out of shot – leaving her stunned father in her wake. "Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household.... @tillyramsay," Gordon joked in the caption.

Little Oscar will celebrate his second birthday on 4 April

Gordon and his wife Tana – who have been married since 1996 – are also parents to Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, who will be two on 4 April.

