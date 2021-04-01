Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana are the proud parents to five children – and it certainly seems to have influenced their interior style.
In a new video shared by Tana on social media, fans were given a glimpse inside the dining area at their beautiful and spacious Cornwall home, and inadvertently revealed two large Disney prints hanging on the walls.
To the left of a large TV screen can be seen a big cartoon picture of Scrooge McDuck from the show Ducktails, while to the right is a print of Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing a kiss with a neon red love heart light between them.
The video itself, meanwhile, showed Gordon and the couple's youngest daughter, 19-year-old Tilly, rehearsing a TikTok dance together. The hilarious behind-the-scenes look captured the celebrity chef trying to learn the routine – much to the frustration of Tilly!
"You're supposed to be coaching me!" he tells her, to which the teen answers: "But I am, but you're not listening!"
Gordon and Tilly have the sweetest father-daughter bond
The clip went down a storm with fans, with one commenting: "These 2 are the funniest together! Love their dad daughter relationship, it's the best."
A second wrote: "I love that he's so scary in Hell's Kitchen but in his own kitchen his daughter calls the shots!" And a third joked: "I feel your pain!"
The celebrity chef and wife Tana share five children together
Just recently, fans got to see Gordon being pranked by Tilly in a hilarious TikTok video. She could be seen squirting water into her dad’s face before quickly cracking an egg on his head. Tilly then ran away out of shot – leaving her stunned father in her wake. "Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household.... @tillyramsay," Gordon joked in the caption.
Little Oscar will celebrate his second birthday on 4 April
Gordon and his wife Tana – who have been married since 1996 – are also parents to Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, who will be two on 4 April.
