Adele reveals first look at incredible $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul The house once belonged to Sylvester Stallone

Adele has confirmed that she has moved in with her boyfriend Rich Paul after a year of dating, and shared the first photo from their incredible new home.

MORE: Adele gives biggest hint yet of a permanent US move

The Easy on Me singer was reported to have snapped up Sylvester Stallone’s former Beverly Hills mansion for £42million ($58million) in January, after the Rocky star almost halved his original asking price from £81million ($110million), and now it appears they have finally moved in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele shares a look inside her living room

A photo posted on Instagram by the 34-year-old on Thursday shows the pair holding up the keys to their new home while standing in the grounds to their lavish estate.

The home has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

Adele has moved into her new home with boyfriend Rich Paul

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.

MORE: Inside Adele's modest childhood home

There is also a two-storey guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef's kitchen, ideal for when the singer has family and friends visiting from the UK. Other highlights include views across to the famous Rodeo Drive from the living room, and a fully-equipped home gym where Adele can do her daily workouts.

Adele also owns three other homes in Beverly Hills

The mother-of-one has amassed an impressive property portfolio over the course of her career, and already owns three homes in Beverly Hills, including a £7.4million ($10million) home that previously belonged to her friend and neighbour Nicole Richie, which she bought in July 2021.

STORY: Why Adele swapped London for LA

Back in 2016, the singer purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for £7million ($9.5 million) - complete with pool and summerhouse. And following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, she splashed out another ten million on a brand-new pad close by for herself and her son, Angelo, so the family unit could still be near one another.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.