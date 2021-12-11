Adele shares glimpse inside $7.7m LA home to mark major milestone with boyfriend Rich Paul The Grammy winner met her new boyfriend at a birthday party

Adele has proved she is one proud girlfriend as she marked a momentous occasion for her boyfriend Rich Paul from inside her $7.7million Beverly Hills home.

The 33-year-old – who went public with her relationship with the sports agent this year – took to Instagram to congratulate her beau on the launch of his new footwear and clothing collaboration with New Balance while modelling a pair of his already sold-out trainers.

WATCH: Adele jokes about weight loss during Saturday Night Live appearance

Adele made sure all eyes were on the revamped New Balance 550 shoes as she only showed off her feet and legs while lounging on a plush navy floral couch surrounded by towering indoor plants.

She even matched her outfit to her footwear, coordinating with a pair of cream trousers featuring a navy stripe down the side, also from Rich's collection.

Taking to her Stories on Friday, Adele posted one image that had red hearts flashing up on the screen, while a second showed a close-up of the shoes with the word "Amazing" and a message that read: "Congratulations @richpaul."

Adele proudly showed off her boyfriend's new footwear and clothing collaboration

The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year, with Adele admitting during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, last month that their romance came at the right time in her life.

During the interview, Adele gushed about their romance and said: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart."

On how they met, the mum-of-one divulged: "I met him [at a birthday party] and then a couple of - couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting.

Adele modelled Rich's trainers inside her plush LA home

"I'm like, 'A business meeting about what?' We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. And then it was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."

Asked if Rich is getting a "different Adele" than others have gotten, the singer replied: "Yeah, but I mean, by arriving and turning up. You know, maybe I'm getting a different version of him and who knows?

"It's just, it's just timing. It's just timing, but it'll be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself."

