Why Adele swapped London for $9.5million British cottage in LA

Adele grew up in Tottenham and West Norwood in London but she now owns homes across the world, and she recently opened up about the surprising reason she has chosen to make Los Angeles her base.

The Hello hitmaker's transatlantic property portfolio includes three beautiful homes in Beverly Hills and a mansion in Kensington, London, but she told Vogue that her son Angelo – whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Koneki – was partly behind her decision to live in LA.

"I wanted fresh air and somewhere I could see the sky," she said.

"Also, once I had Angelo, in England if you haven’t got a plan with a young child and it’s raining, you’re [expletive]. And the kind of house I have in LA I could never afford in London. Ever."

Adele lives in Beverly Hills with her son Angelo

Of the different property markets, Adele continued: "I looked at houses. It’s like hundreds of millions of pounds. I don’t have that much money at all. I’d throw up."

The Rolling in the Deep singer purchased her first home in the star-studded Beverly Hills area in 2016, shelling out a reported $9.5 million for a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a swimming pool.

After Adele and Simon went their separate ways in 2019, Simon moved into a $10 million house nearby, making it extra convenient for their son to spend lots of time with both of his parents.

Her ex-husband Simon Koneki lives nearby

Although Adele chose to ditch the UK in favour of America, she revealed her home country has inspired her interior design taste. "It’s very much a British cottage," she said of her 90210 home, adding: "My place in London is very European. It’s like Italian or something. I don’t even want to sit down in it."

As well as the two homes where Adele and Simon live, the singer also recently invested in a third property next door which belonged to her friend Nicole Richie.

Nicole and her husband Joel Madden purchased the home in 2015, and photos inside have revealed the property boasts a sleek black kitchen, a huge drawing room and a grand staircase. Outside, it even has its own chicken coop, an edible garden and approximately 200 bees in two hives.

