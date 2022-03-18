Adele gives biggest hint yet of a permanent US move with boyfriend Rich Paul The singer has abandoned renovation plans at her two £11m London homes

Adele has given her biggest indication yet that she is planning a permanent relocation to the US to stay with her boyfriend Rich Paul after abandoning plans to renovate her two London properties.

The 33-year-old owns two neighbouring £11million properties in London that she had planned to convert into one huge mansion, but the planned works are yet to begin just seven weeks before the planning application for the building expires, suggesting she has decided not to go ahead with the work.

Adele was granted permission for the huge renovation work in May 2019, and while a notice was reportedly put up in 2021 warning about noise of the works about to begin, nothing has happened since.

The decision is seen as the biggest indication yet that the Easy on Me singer plans to stay in Los Angeles full-time after falling for her sports agent boyfriend.

Adele has previously said that she moved to LA because of the quality of life it offered herself and her son Angelo, and claimed that she could "never afford" the type of house she wanted in London.

Adele could be tipped to stay in Los Angeles full-time

"I wanted fresh air and somewhere I could see the sky," Adele told Vogue, adding: "And the kind of house I have in LA I could never afford in London. Ever."

Adele has amassed an impressive property portfolio over the course of her career, and already owns three homes in Beverly Hills, including a £7.4million ($10million) home that previously belonged to her friend and neighbour Nicole Richie, which she bought in July 2021.

Back in 2016, the singer purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for £7million ($9.5 million) - complete with pool and summerhouse. And following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, she splashed out another ten million on a brand-new pad close by for herself and her son, Angelo, so the family unit could still be near one another.

Adele has abandoned plans to combine her two £11m London homes

Meanwhile, the singer was reported to have splashed out £42million ($58million) on an incredible Beverly Hills mansion that belonged to Sylvester Stallone, after he almost halved his asking price.

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.

