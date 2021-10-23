Adele unveils royal-approved garden feature for son in new personal video The singer has the most stunning home

Adele invited cameras into her $9.5million Los Angeles mansion for Vogue's 73 Questions series, and the star revealed her son's epic playpark in the garden while answering the quick-fire queries.

Her son Angelo, who Adele shares with former husband Simon Konecki, is a very lucky boy with a huge wooden structure to play on in their yard.

It appears to feature colourful peep holes and a slide – we can imagine that Angelo loves it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Adele has had to remain at her LA home, unable to visit her hometown of London. However, the singer has been sure to make the Beverly Hills mansion feel as cosy as possible with lots of home comforts. Speaking about the décor, the star revealed: "[It] reminds me of home."

Adele's son has a huge climbing frame in their backgarden

The Easy On Me songstress continued the interview segment briefly on her garden patio, which features a line of shrubs and plants that separate the house from her pool, which she said was very "Grey Gardens."

An epic children's play set like this wouldn't look out of place in a grand royal home.

The royals always have the best playsets for their kids

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have a huge playground for their children Archie and Lilibet, which was a feature already at their Montecito home prior to them moving in.

The original listings show the fun area is complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

An unearthed photograph at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's former home of Highgrove House also revealed that when Prince William and Prince Harry were young, they too had a climbing frame and slide. Every child's dream, we're sure!

Adele grew up in a modest flat in London

Despite owning three stunning homes in Beverly Hills, reported to be worth a combined $29.5million, Adele has revealed that her childhood home in London was actually the "best house I've ever lived in".

She said: "I grew up in North London in Tottenham but we did a few years in South London when I was older, it was the best house I’ve ever lived in, it was with my mum."

