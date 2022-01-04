Adele buys incredible £42million Beverly Hills mansion – and it belonged to Sylvester Stallone The Hollywood star originally listed the property for £81million

Adele was recently reported to have earned a staggering £28million after her comeback in 2021, so it's little surprise that she has decided to treat herself to something special – an incredible Beverly Hills mansion that belongs to Sylvester Stallone.

MORE: Inside Adele's modest childhood home

The Easy on Me singer apparently snapped up the lavish estate for £42million ($58million) after the Rocky star almost halved his original asking price from £81million ($110million), and it will have more than enough space for Adele, her son Angelo, and her boyfriend Rich Paul.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele shares video inside her beautiful mansion

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.

MORE: Why Adele swapped London for Los Angeles

Adele has reportedly bought Sylvester Stallone's former home

There is also a two-storey guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef's kitchen, ideal for when the singer has family and friends visiting from the UK. Other highlights include views across to the famous Rodeo Drive from the living room, and a fully-equipped home gym where Adele can do her daily workouts.

RELATED: Adele's new Kensington home has special features for boyfriend Rich Paul

GALLERY: Inside Adele's £7.7million Beverly Hills home

Meanwhile, Adele's new neighbours in the private gated community her house is located in are said to include Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington.

Adele has an impressive property portfolio and owns other houses nearby

Adele has amassed an impressive property portfolio over the course of her career, and already owns three homes in Beverly Hills, including a £7.4million ($10million) home that previously belonged to her friend and neighbour Nicole Richie, which she bought in July 2021.

Back in 2016, the singer purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for £7million ($9.5 million) - complete with pool and summerhouse. And following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, she splashed out another ten million on a brand-new pad close by for herself and her son, Angelo, so the family unit could still be near one another.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.