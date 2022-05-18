Inside Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' stunning $6.5m New York apartment The couple share a luxurious home in Manhattan

Ali Wentworth and her husband George Stephanopoulos share a stunning family home in Manhattan worth $6.5million, and she has given fans a sneak peek inside on Instagram.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

The couple - who have been married since 2001 - share their home with their two children, Elliot and Harper, after relocating to New York from Washington D.C. back in 2010.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoloulos

While their apartment in the city was downsizing from their Colonial Revival property where they had been living, it certainly looks like they've made the most of their space inside their plush pad.

In snapshots posted on Instagram, George and Ali could not look happier in their relaxing home with its high ceilings, oversized windows and luxury furnishings.

George and Ali have a great space to entertain

Although it's got an amazing design aesthetic, the apartment still has a homely feel with the kitchen clearly lived in and not void of the clutter which comes with a happy family home.

MORE: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' change to living situation is bittersweet

As avid readers, George and Ali's shelves are stacked with books and it's clear that they enjoy entertaining guests in their beautiful living room. The pair have a sensational foyer which leads into their home too.

The clearly enjoy reading too!

When they first moved, after George landed his role on Good Morning America to replace Diane Sawyer, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos handled this incident in family so differently

MORE: Ali Wentworth's bed selfie inside bedroom gets fans talking

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

They enlisted the help of decorator Michael S. Smith

With the help of decorator, Michael S. Smith, they overhauled their home and made it magical.

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's monochrome open-plan home in New York

READ: Ali Wentworth delights fans with new announcement from her living room in NY

Ali said: "I had always worshipped his designs and studied his monographs as though they were religious manuscripts. A mutual friend had introduced us when Michael was in D.C. outfitting the Obama White House, and we became instant confidants."

George and Ali also have a lovely home in The Hamptons

It didn't take him long to transform the apartment and she admitted: "It's rare that a person exceeds expectations, but Michael certainly did—creating an exceptionally warm, cultured, and beautiful home for my family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.