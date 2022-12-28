George Stephanopoulos' grown-up daughters pictured with family in rare photo The Good Morning America star shares two children with wife Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos is a doting family man and loves nothing more than spending time with his wife and daughters.

The Good Morning America star has had a tough time at work, following the sudden death of his colleague, Dax Tejera, who was the executive producer of his show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, just before Christmas.

Dax passed away from a heart attack aged just 37, with the news being announced to ABC by the network's News President Kim Goodwin on Friday.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos' wife makes surprise revelation about their family life

However, George was no doubt cheered up by the return of his oldest daughter Elliott, who came back home to New York City for Christmas Day.

The star's wife, Ali Wentworth, shared a group photo featuring both Elliott and the couple's younger daughter, Harper, posing in the living room at their family home.

The siblings were joined by family friends, and the happy photo was captioned: "Merry Christmas!!! Extended family! #love #lifers."

George Stephanopoulos' daughters made a rare appearance in a festive photo at home

George and Ali recently opened up about their parenting style when the Go Ask Ali podcast star made an appearance on GMA earlier in December, alongside Doc Brown, as they promoted their new show, The Parent Test.

The program looks at the many different parenting styles and is in search of the best one.

Ali teased: "You're going to pull from them all [the parenting styles] - I had no idea we [Ali and George] were traditional style, but you pull different styles and create your own."

George Stephanopoulos is married to Ali Wentworth

While Elliott is already at college, Harper is due to follow suit next year, meaning that George and Ali will be official empty nesters.

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 21 years and celebrated their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

