George Stephanopoulos relaxes inside unseen room in family's NYC home The GMA star lives with wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters

George Stephanopoulos lives in New York City with his wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters, and the family have an idyllic home.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' daughters left famous dad in shock for this reason

A glimpse of the stylish property was revealed over the weekend in a new photo posted online by Ali, and it's safe to say the couple have incredible taste in decor!

George was pictured relaxing on the sofa with their pet dog, while watching The Crown.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

In the background of the photo, glimpses from inside the star's living room could be seen, including sliding French doors dividing up the otherwise open-plan space, and a series of black-and-white framed photos on the wall.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' new role at GMA that saw him replace this well-known star

MORE: George Stephanopoulos joined by two new GMA co-stars this week

George - who is notoriously serious on TV - looked happy and relaxed in the picture too, much to the delight of fans.

Ali and George have been living at their home in the Big Apple since 2010 after relocating from Washington D.C.

GMA's George Stephanopoulos was pictured relaxing inside an unseen room in his NYC home

The family moved after George landed his role on Good Morning America, where he replaced Diane Sawyer.

MORE: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded day

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

At the time, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth

The couple are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, who they tend to keep out of the spotlight. Elliott flew the nest last year to attend college, and Harper is due to do the same next year, meaning that George and Ali will be official empty nesters. The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos on GMA

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.