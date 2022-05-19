The Queen's home transforms for special celebrations Buckingham Palace hosted the second garden party of 2022

The Queen's London residence, Buckingham Palace, played host to thousands of visitors on Wednesday at the second garden party of the year.

The beautiful palace gardens were transformed for the occasion, with large covered marquees and tents with red carpets constructed on the lawn, including the Royal Tea Tent, where the Queen typically meets some of the guests.

While the Queen has confirmed she won't be attending any of the parties this summer, she will instead be represented by other members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who have all attended events so far.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the gardens, which span 39 acres and feature over 1,000 trees, 325 wild-plant species and a central lake, while mingling with the royals and listening to music played by two military bands.

The garden at Buckingham Palace was transformed for the celebration

The Queen traditionally hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace each year, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Over 30,000 visitors attend the parties from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

This year's attendees will no doubt be disappointed to miss the monarch, but glad that the parties are still going ahead after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Seating is being constructed outside the front of the palace

Buckingham Palace will host the third and final garden party of the year on 25 May, followed by a series of events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the following Bank Holiday weekend.

Tiered seating is already being constructed outside the front of the palace, for guests attending celebrations including Trooping the Colour, Platinum Party at the Palace, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Meanwhile, a 21-metre 'Tree of Trees' sculpture featuring 350 British native trees is also being built outside the palace to form a centerpiece to the celebrations and give a nod to the Queen's Green Canopy initiative which was created in honour of the Queen's platinum jubilee.

