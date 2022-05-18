Inside the Queen's private sitting room at Windsor Castle as Angela Kelly moves in The monarch reportedly invited her confidant to become a permanent resident at the castle

Windsor Castle is one of the oldest and largest inhabited castles in the world, with around 1,000 rooms, 484,000 square feet of space, and 150 residents, including the Queen's Personal Advisor and Curator, Angela Kelly.

The Queen has reportedly invited her confidant to move into a suite next to hers in her private apartments permanently, after Angela previously volunteered to isolate there alongside the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during the UK's first lockdown in 2020.

The castle has been where Her Majesty has primarily lived throughout the coronavirus pandemic and following the death of Prince Philip, and she has even conducted several engagements from her home – both in person and via video calls – offering an unprecedented look inside the surprisingly cosy space.

The Oak Room sitting room within the Queen's private apartments has been used for a number of engagements, including an audience with Switzerland's President Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola in April.

The Queen uses her private living room for royal engagements

The spacious room features sofas and armchairs positioned around a fireplace, and with a television on a unit to one side. There is a desk, tables and cabinets around the outskirts of the room, which has light panelled walls and red carpets.

Framed photos, sentimental ornaments and lamps are among the items on display, while a floor-standing Beefeater model adds a sense of fun to the room.

The room overlooks the courtyard at Windsor Castle

The room has cushioned window seats looking into the courtyard at the middle of the castle, and houseplants adding to the decorative touches.

When the Queen welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Windsor Castle in March, we were given a wider look at the Oak Room, and some of the family photos Her Majesty has on display, along with a vase of yellow and blue flowers in a nod of support to Ukraine.

The Queen has family photos and ornaments on display

The Queen's new live-in companion Angela has a very unique relationship with the Queen having worked as her Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades. She is an essential part of the monarch's inner circle and the pair have developed a friendship over the years.

"I love the Queen and everything about her," Angela once told The Telegraph. "She has allowed me to become closer to her over the years. I would never overstep the mark and I remain in awe of the Queen."

